Fortis Healthcare partners with Ekana Group to manage 550-bed super specialty hospital in Lucknow

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Fortis Healthcare informed that it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Ekana Group for operations and management of a 550-bed greenfield super specialty hospital in Lucknow.

The upcoming hospital will be constructed by the Ekana Group near Gomti Nagar in the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. Under the agreement, Fortis Healthcare will oversee operations and management once the facility is ready.

The planned hospital is expected to function as a Centre of Excellence for tertiary care services, offering advanced medical infrastructure and global best practices to patients in Lucknow and beyond.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, "We are delighted to partner with Ekana Group to bring a state-of-the-art tertiary healthcare facility to the heart of Lucknow. Once operational, this new 550-bed super-specialty hospital near Gomti Nagar will significantly enhance access to advanced medical care for the city and its surrounding regions. This collaboration marks Fortis Healthcares third major presence in Uttar Pradesh, joining our network hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, and underscores our steadfast commitment to expanding high-quality healthcare across the state.

 

Uday Sinha, Promoter of Ekana Group, said, We are happy to join hands with one of the leading healthcare chains in India - Fortis Healthcare to develop a leading-edge tertiary care hospital, one that will significantly enhance access to advanced medical services and deliver patient care where its most needed.

Fortis Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. Its verticals include hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. As of now, the company operates 33 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 11 states, with a network of over 5,700 operational beds and 400 diagnostics labs.

The company reported a 56.83% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 260.28 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 165.96 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 16.55% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,166.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare shed 1.03% to Rs 953.65 on the BSE.

HEC Infra Projects gains on securing Rs 7-cr order from Advait Energy

D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wockhardt allots 6,600 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; oil & gas shares advance

