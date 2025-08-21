Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEC Infra Projects gains on securing Rs 7-cr order from Advait Energy

HEC Infra Projects gains on securing Rs 7-cr order from Advait Energy

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

HEC Infra Projects added 2.83% to Rs 158.60 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 7.15 crore from Advait Energy Transitions.

The project involves the designing, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 185 MW battery energy storage system with a 220 KV substation at Charal, Sanand GIDC, and the GETCO 400 KV substation in Gujarat. The project is to be executed within 12 months.

HEC Infra Projects is engaged in electrification services.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 2080% to Rs 5.67 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 0.26 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 65% year on year to Rs 45.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

