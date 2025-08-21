Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

IZMO Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd and Ksolves India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2025.

D P Wires Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 243.65 at 21-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1652 shares in the past one month.

 

IZMO Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 488. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14417 shares in the past one month.

RACL Geartech Ltd soared 15.76% to Rs 997. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1779 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd gained 12.73% to Rs 1605.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1920 shares in the past one month.

Ksolves India Ltd exploded 12.30% to Rs 345.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7443 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Wockhardt allots 6,600 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; oil & gas shares advance

Japan's 20-year government bond yields hit record

Fedbank Financial gains as board to mull fundraising plan

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

