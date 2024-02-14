Sensex (    %)
                        
Fortune Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net loss of Fortune Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.060.13 -54 OPM %83.3392.31 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP-0.030.01 PL
Feb 14 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

