Keystone Realtors bags redevelopment project in Andheri, Mumbai
With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,775 cr
Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee Group) has been appointed as the Developer for a landmark large society redevelopment project of Om Nagar Co-operative Housing Society Federation Limited. The project involves the redevelopment of eight housing societies located on a strategically placed land parcel cumulative admeasuring ~20,569.90 square meters at Andheri (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra.
The proposed redevelopment will result in the rehousing of 637 existing members across all societies and is expected to unlock a significant free sale potential of ~5 Lakhs sq. ft. of RERA carpet area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 1,775 crore.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:32 AM IST