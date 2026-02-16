Monday, February 16, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

With effect from 16 February 2026

Hyundai Motor India announced change in senior management as under:

Appointment of Madhurendra Malu, Vertical Head - Genesis, as Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 16 February 2026

Exclusion of Anuraag Singh, Vertical Head, from the list of Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 16 February 2026

India's forex reserves down by $6.7 billion to $717.6 billion

Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: GK Energy, Vikran Engineering, Shakti Pumps, Deep Industries, RailTel Corp

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

