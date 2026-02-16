Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

With effect from 16 February 2026

Hyundai Motor India announced change in senior management as under:

Appointment of Madhurendra Malu, Vertical Head - Genesis, as Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 16 February 2026

Exclusion of Anuraag Singh, Vertical Head, from the list of Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 16 February 2026

