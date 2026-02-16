Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management
With effect from 16 February 2026Hyundai Motor India announced change in senior management as under:
Appointment of Madhurendra Malu, Vertical Head - Genesis, as Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 16 February 2026
Exclusion of Anuraag Singh, Vertical Head, from the list of Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 16 February 2026
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST