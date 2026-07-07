Fractal Analytics slides after CFO Ashwath Bhat resigns

Fractal Analytics fell 2.75% to Rs 847.15 after the company announced the resignation of Ashwath Bhat from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Bhat tendered his resignation on 6 July 2026 due to personal reasons. He will be relieved from his duties with effect from the close of business hours (IST) on 24 July 2026.

The company further stated that Bhat will continue in his current role until he is relieved, including conducting the earnings call for the financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, scheduled to be held on 24 July 2026.

Fractal Analytics is a global enterprise AI company that serves Fortune 500 clients. Fractals suite of businesses includes Asper.ai, which enables interconnected decisions for revenue growth, and Analytics Vidhya, one of the worlds largest data science communities.

The company reported a 115% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.80 crore on a 17% increase in revenue to Rs 886.30 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Q4 FY25.

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