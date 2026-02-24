Fractal Industries IPO lists in MT group
The equity shares of Fractal Industries (Scrip Code: 544707) are listed effective 24 February and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. At 09:20 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 4.17% to the offer price of Rs 216.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for key indices; Trump revives tariff threat after major Supreme Court ruling
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST