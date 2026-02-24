Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fractal Industries IPO lists in MT group

Fractal Industries IPO lists in MT group

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Fractal Industries (Scrip Code: 544707) are listed effective 24 February and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. At 09:20 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 4.17% to the offer price of Rs 216.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

