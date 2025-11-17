Franklin Industries standalone net profit declines 98.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.65% to Rs 6.60 croreNet profit of Franklin Industries declined 98.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 75.65% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.6027.11 -76 OPM %-0.7615.64 -PBDT0.094.24 -98 PBT0.084.23 -98 NP0.063.99 -98
