Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 41.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 25.15 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance declined 41.50% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 25.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.1521.36 18 OPM %65.8467.93 -PBDT2.724.12 -34 PBT2.313.94 -41 NP1.793.06 -42
