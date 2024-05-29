Business Standard
KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.18 crore
Net profit of KLG Capital Services remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.18 0 0.720.75 -4 OPM %22.22-33.33 --5.56-22.67 - PBDT0.040.04 0 -0.04-0.07 43 PBT0.040.04 0 -0.04-0.07 43 NP0.040.04 0 -0.04-0.07 43
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

