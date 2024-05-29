SJVN consolidated net profit rises 254.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 482.91 croreNet profit of SJVN rose 254.91% to Rs 61.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 482.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 503.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.95% to Rs 911.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1359.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 2579.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2938.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
