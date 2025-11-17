Monday, November 17, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 39.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 39.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 25.86 crore

Net profit of Frontline Corporation declined 39.56% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 25.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.8625.26 2 OPM %2.552.65 -PBDT1.271.54 -18 PBT0.731.05 -30 NP0.550.91 -40

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

