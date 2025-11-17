Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 4185.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.02% to Rs 26.30 croreNet profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery rose 4185.71% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.02% to Rs 26.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.3018.65 41 OPM %18.063.81 -PBDT4.180.25 1572 PBT4.020.10 3920 NP3.000.07 4186
