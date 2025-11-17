Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 36.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 34.00 croreNet profit of Kimia Biosciences declined 36.65% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.0028.18 21 OPM %7.4111.96 -PBDT1.922.70 -29 PBT0.951.91 -50 NP1.021.61 -37
