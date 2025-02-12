Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.05 crore

Net loss of Fruition Venture reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.050 0 OPM %1.900 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT-0.060.02 PL NP-0.060 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Crescent Finstock reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Crescent Finstock reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the December 2024 quarter

PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon