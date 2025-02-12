PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of PK Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %14.290 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content