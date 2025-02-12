Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.62% to Rs 2.36 croreNet profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.62% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.363.05 -23 OPM %-3.39-13.44 -PBDT0.280.58 -52 PBT0.100.39 -74 NP0.070.06 17
