Fruition Venture standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.93% to Rs 1.01 croreNet profit of Fruition Venture declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.011.16 -13 OPM %8.9112.07 -PBDT0.090.14 -36 PBT0.030.10 -70 NP0.030.10 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content