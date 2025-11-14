Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.21% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings declined 37.93% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.21% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.38 -34 OPM %72.0076.32 -PBDT0.180.29 -38 PBT0.180.29 -38 NP0.180.29 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content