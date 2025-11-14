Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 39.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 182.86 croreNet profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 39.84% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 182.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 146.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales182.86146.23 25 OPM %16.9315.74 -PBDT34.5125.61 35 PBT33.3224.50 36 NP24.7817.72 40
