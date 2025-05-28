Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, IFCI Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2025.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup soared 13.74% to Rs 114.99 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13391 shares in the past one month.

 

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd surged 12.19% to Rs 1403.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18145 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd spiked 9.33% to Rs 66.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 146.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd exploded 8.96% to Rs 69.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd rose 8.74% to Rs 461.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17785 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NSE SME Dar Credit & Capital lists with a modest premium

ITC drops after block deals

EID Parry Q4 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 287 cr

INR dips yet again as equities see muted moves

Dollar index gathers further momentum above 99.50 mark

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

