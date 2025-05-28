Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC drops after block deals

ITC drops after block deals

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

ITC fell 2.79% to Rs 421.80 after heavy block deal activity early today, 28 May 2025.

While the buyers and sellers remain unnamed, media reports suggest that British American Tobacco (BAT) likely offloaded a 2.6% stake in the company worth around Rs 15,000 crore.

British American Tobacco (BAT) on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, announced its plans to sell around 2.3% of its stake in ITC via a block deal to institutional investors. The move aims to boost BAT's financial flexibility, helping it reduce debt and expand its share buyback program to 1.1 billion in 2025. Despite the sale, BAT will retain a significant 23.1% stake in ITC, maintaining a long-standing partnership that dates back over a century.

 

Trading volumes surged with BSE seeing 1.75 crore shares change hands, compared to the 3-month average of just 6.78 lakh shares. NSE volumes surged to 40.82 crore shares, sharply above the 3-month average of 1.53 crore.

As of March 2025, the London-listed tobacco giant held a 25.44% stake in ITC, through its affiliates -- Rothmans International Enterprises, Myddleton Investment Company and Tobacco Manufacturers (India).

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

The companys standalone net profit surged 289.66% to Rs 19,561.57 crore while net sales rose 9.40% to Rs 17,020.32 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EID Parry Q4 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 287 cr

EID Parry Q4 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 287 cr

INR dips yet again as equities see muted moves

INR dips yet again as equities see muted moves

Dollar index gathers further momentum above 99.50 mark

Dollar index gathers further momentum above 99.50 mark

Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Palm Jewels standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 142.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 142.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon