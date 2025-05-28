Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Dar Credit & Capital lists with a modest premium

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of Dar Credit & Capital was trading at Rs 61.90 on the NSE, a premium of 3.17% compared with the issue price of Rs 60.

The scrip was listed at 65.15, a premium of 8.58% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 65.15 and a low of Rs 61.90. About 16.22 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Dar Credit & Capital's IPO was subscribed 98.67 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 May 2025 and it closed on 23 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set between Rs 57 to Rs 60 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 42,76,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet the issue expenses, to augment the capital base of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Dar Credit & Capital on 20 May 2025, raised Rs 7.29 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 12.16 lakh shares at Rs 60 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Dar Credit & Capital offers three primary types of financial products: personal loans, unsecured MSME loans, and secured MSME loans. The company specializes in providing credit solutions to low-income individuals, particularly those employed in Class IV (Group D) roles such as cleaners, sweepers, and peons working in municipal bodies. It also extends credit to small-scale shopkeepers, traders, manufacturers, individuals engaged in agriculture and allied activities, and local vendors, with a strong focus on empowering women entrepreneurs. As of 31 December 2024, the company had 224 full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 30.09 crore and net profit of Rs 4.92 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

