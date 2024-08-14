Atlantaa consolidated net profit rises 900.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 15.41 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Atlantaa rose 900.76% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.4113.8247.0560.7828.5110.0617.891.3313.211.32