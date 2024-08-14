Business Standard
Atlantaa consolidated net profit rises 900.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 15.41 crore
Net profit of Atlantaa rose 900.76% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.4113.82 12 OPM %47.0560.78 -PBDT28.5110.06 183 PBT17.891.33 1245 NP13.211.32 901
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

