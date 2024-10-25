G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 28.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 26.02 croreNet profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 28.89% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.0224.19 8 OPM %13.6813.06 -PBDT3.472.74 27 PBT2.391.55 54 NP1.741.35 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content