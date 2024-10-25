Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 34.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 130.56 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 34.14% to Rs 32.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 130.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales130.56106.27 23 OPM %31.3627.93 -PBDT44.6133.24 34 PBT43.8132.60 34 NP32.7324.40 34
