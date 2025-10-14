HCL Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4235.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 31942.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies remain constant at Rs 4235.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 31942.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28862.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31942.0028862.00 11 OPM %20.4922.07 -PBDT6745.006694.00 1 PBT5702.005687.00 0 NP4235.004235.00 0
