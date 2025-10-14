Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 30.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.64% to Rs 297.37 croreNet profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 30.53% to Rs 99.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 297.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 242.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales297.37242.48 23 OPM %46.2342.94 -PBDT142.45108.32 32 PBT134.15102.19 31 NP99.3576.11 31
