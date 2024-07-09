Business Standard
G.M. Breweries records 25% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
G.M. Breweries has reported 25% rise in net profit to Rs 24.94 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 19.91 crore in Q1 FY24.
Net revenue from operations increased by 4% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 142.40 crore for the June 2024 quarter.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 33.32 crore, up by 25% from Rs 26.61 crore in Q1 FY24. Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 8.38 crore, up 25% YoY.
G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.
The scrip fell 1.90% to end at Rs 889.80 on the BSE today.
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

