G.M. Breweries soars on bonus share proposal

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
G.M. Breweries surged 11.43% to Rs 705.60 after said that the company's board will meet Thursday, 04 April 2024, to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares by way of capitalization of reserves, subject to approval from members of the company.
At the same meeting, the board will also consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended 31 March 2024 & consider declaration of dividend, if any.
G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.
The company's net profit declined 12.81% to Rs 22.60 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 25.92 crore reported in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew by 2.14% year on year to Rs 156.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

