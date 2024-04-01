Sensex (    %)
                             
Gensol arm Scorpius Trackers achieves milestone of 1000 MW contracted orders

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Scorpius Trackers, a leading solar tracking technology company and subsidiary of Gensol Engineering announced the achievement of reaching a significant milestone of 1000 MW + in contracted orders across India, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Uganda solidifying its position as a key player in the global solar tracking industry.
With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Scorpius Trackers has established itself as a frontrunner in delivering reliable and bankable single-axis trackers. The company's cuttingedge solar tracking technology featuring maintenance-free bearings, real-time GPSenabled tracking, IoT (Internet of Things), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), has set new benchmarks for efficiency and performance in solar power
generation.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

