Gensol arm Scorpius Trackers achieves milestone of 1000 MW contracted orders

Scorpius Trackers, a leading solar tracking technology company and subsidiary of Gensol Engineering announced the achievement of reaching a significant milestone of 1000 MW + in contracted orders across India, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Uganda solidifying its position as a key player in the global solar tracking industry.

<p>

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Scorpius Trackers has established itself as a frontrunner in delivering reliable and bankable single-axis trackers. The company's cuttingedge solar tracking technology featuring maintenance-free bearings, real-time GPSenabled tracking, IoT (Internet of Things), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), has set new benchmarks for efficiency and performance in solar power

generation.

