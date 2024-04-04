Sensex (    %)
                             
G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 146.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 159.85 crore
Net profit of G M Breweries rose 146.84% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 159.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.72% to Rs 151.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 615.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales159.85155.97 2 615.23593.51 4 OPM %15.7720.08 -17.4519.71 - PBDT96.1446.38 107 187.34137.43 36 PBT94.5145.07 110 181.21131.62 38 NP86.6435.10 147 151.5299.87 52
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

