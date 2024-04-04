Sensex (    %)
                             
Varun Beverages Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1533.65, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.96% in last one year as compared to a 28.03% jump in NIFTY and a 16.24% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1533.65, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 22478.6. The Sensex is at 74083.65, up 0.28%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 11.17% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53866.7, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 99.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

