Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanofi India Ltd soars 1.15%, Gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8742.2, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.22% in last one year as compared to a 28.03% gain in NIFTY and a 56.77% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Sanofi India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 8742.2, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 22478.6. The Sensex is at 74083.65, up 0.28%. Sanofi India Ltd has added around 1.06% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19153.05, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22157 shares today, compared to the daily average of 24383 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 31.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for five straight sessions

Sanofi India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Sanofi India, Cipla join hands to promote CNS products in India

Sanofi India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd soars 2.87%

Varun Beverages Ltd gains for third straight session

Reserve money surges 1.81% on week

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 1.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Canara Bank spurts 0.16%, up for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon