G R Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,947 crore road project in Maharashtra

G R Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,947 crore road project in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

G R Infraprojects said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a major road construction project that was floated by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The project involves the construction of the Pune Ring Road (East) on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis. Specifically, this package (PRR E6) covers a 16-kilometer stretch from Sonori to Garade in Purandar Taluka, Pune district.

The project is to be completed within 1,095 days from the appointed date, with a total contract value of Rs 1,947 crore.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

 

The company's consolidated net profit shed 11% to Rs 193.28 crore on a 25.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,394.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 3.93% to currently trade at Rs 1269.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

