G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in Madhya Pradesh
G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for a project of West Central Railway, Jabalpur for construction of new railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 in between Bahari and Gondawali stations including earthwork, minor bridges, major bridges, important bridges, viaduct, ROB (RCC Box Type), RUB/LHS, station building, tunnels, track work and other miscellaneous works in connection with Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The bid project cost is Rs 1897.51 crore.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST