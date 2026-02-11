Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for a project of West Central Railway, Jabalpur for construction of new railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 in between Bahari and Gondawali stations including earthwork, minor bridges, major bridges, important bridges, viaduct, ROB (RCC Box Type), RUB/LHS, station building, tunnels, track work and other miscellaneous works in connection with Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The bid project cost is Rs 1897.51 crore.

Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 101.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 78.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 1.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Unipro Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

