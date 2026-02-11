Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 101.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 295.13 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels rose 101.35% to Rs 65.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 295.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 252.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.295.13252.5043.2036.77110.6871.1082.5343.5265.4232.49

