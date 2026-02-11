Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 78.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 29.05 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 78.65% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.0526.155.202.832.399.451.758.901.908.90

