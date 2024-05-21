G R Infraprojects successfully bids for two road projects of MSRDC

1. Construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road in Pune District Package PRR W5 from Kalyan/Rathwade Km. 55+500 to Shivare/Kusgaon Phase Km. 64+841 (Length -9.341 Km.) in Tq. Haveli / Bhor in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode. The project cost is Rs 1997.07 crore.

2. Construction of Nagpur - Chandrapur Access Controlled Super Communication Expressway in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode for Package NC-01 from Km. 0+000 Seldoh Tq. Seloo to Km. 33+300 Lonhar Tq. Samudrapur Dist. Wardha (Length - 33.300 Km.). The project cost is Rs 2349.07 crore.

G R Infraprojects has emerged as s L-1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 21st May 2024 for the following tenders invited by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation: