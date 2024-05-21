Reliance Industries signs technology licensing agreement with Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS

For manufacturing electrolysers for captive purposes globally

Through the agreement, Reliance gets access to Nel's leading, proven technology platform for manufacturing electrolysers. RIL has successfully built multiple businesses of truly global scale. This partnership of Nel's robust technology platform with RIL's execution prowess - will further add to the success story for both partners.

Both partners will also collaborate on future performance improvements and cost optimization through research and development (R&D), value engineering, standardization and modularization to improve the competitiveness of the alkaline technology platform.

According to the agreement, Nel can procure equipment from Reliance for its own projects. Nel will continue to serve the Indian market with technology platforms that are not covered by the agreement.

Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a fully owned subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL) has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Reliance Industries (RIL). The agreement provides RIL with an exclusive license for Nel's alkaline electrolysers in India and also allows RIL to manufacture Nel's alkaline electrolysers for captive purposes globally.