Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC iron ore production jumps 6% YoY in Jun'25

NMDC iron ore production jumps 6% YoY in Jun'25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

NMDC has reported a 5.93% rise in iron ore production in June 2025 to 3.57 million tonnes (MT), compared to 3.37 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales declined 4.02% to 3.58 MT in June 2025, compared to 3.73 MT posted in June 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 3.17% YoY to 2.28 MT in June 2025, while sales declined by 12.69% to 2.34 MT, compared to 2.68 MT in June 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw an 11.21% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.29 MT in June 2025. Sales rose by 18.1% to 1.24 MT in June 2025, compared to 1.05 MT in June 2024.

 

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on a 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NMDC fell 1.01% to Rs 67.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI appoints Kesavan Ramachandran as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Kesavan Ramachandran as new Executive Director

Keystone Realtors secures redevelopment project in Andheri, Mumbai

Keystone Realtors secures redevelopment project in Andheri, Mumbai

TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

Nifty slides below 25,500 level; PSU bank shares decline

Nifty slides below 25,500 level; PSU bank shares decline

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon