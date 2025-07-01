Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR leads losers in 'B' group

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sigachi Industries Ltd, NINtec Systems Ltd, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2025.

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR tumbled 9.64% to Rs 0.75 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Sigachi Industries Ltd crashed 6.85% to Rs 45.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

NINtec Systems Ltd lost 5.86% to Rs 454.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2089 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd slipped 5.59% to Rs 84.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14014 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd fell 5.54% to Rs 202.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 493 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

