Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Blue Dart Express Ltd saw volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 80.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7196 shares

HBL Engineering Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 July 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd saw volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 80.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7196 shares. The stock increased 6.66% to Rs.6,815.00. Volumes stood at 10856 shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd saw volume of 208.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.96% to Rs.622.30. Volumes stood at 8.5 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Raymond Ltd recorded volume of 212.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.76% to Rs.750.25. Volumes stood at 179.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd clocked volume of 15.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.39% to Rs.1,223.00. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 4.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72062 shares. The stock slipped 1.45% to Rs.908.15. Volumes stood at 42929 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

