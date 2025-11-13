GACM Technologies standalone net profit rises 478.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.05% to Rs 4.38 croreNet profit of GACM Technologies rose 478.95% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.05% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.383.15 39 OPM %64.1621.90 -PBDT3.250.55 491 PBT2.200.38 479 NP2.200.38 479
