Aarcon Facilities standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.22% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Aarcon Facilities declined 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.22% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.23 -65 OPM %37.5060.87 -PBDT0.070.16 -56 PBT0.070.16 -56 NP0.070.16 -56
