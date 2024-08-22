Business Standard
Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
TVS Electronics Ltd, Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd, AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd and Dev Information Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 August 2024.
Parshva Enterprises Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 239 at 22-Aug-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 847 shares in the past one month.
TVS Electronics Ltd soared 16.46% to Rs 418.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8006 shares in the past one month.
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd spiked 16.23% to Rs 17.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79820 shares in the past one month.
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd exploded 14.33% to Rs 901. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36347 shares in the past one month.
Dev Information Technology Ltd spurt 14.00% to Rs 142.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7279 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

