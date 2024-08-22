HUDCO gains after inking pact with YEIDA for funding road projects

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rose 1.39% to Rs 289 after the company signed a memorandum of association (MoU) with Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), for financial assistance in road projects.

The agreement includes offering a comprehensive range of fee-based consultancy services from concept to commissioning in identified sectors and project management consultancy services from project conceptualisation to completion, at mutually decided terms.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is a policy institution that provides housing finance and non-commercial urban infrastructure financing. The company's key mission is to support the construction of affordable housing for lower-income households and the development of non-commercial urban infrastructure (including water supply, road and transport, power, commercial infrastructure). HUDCO conducts its business by balancing profitability with its social mandate.

The MoU is a collaboration to extend long-term financial assistance in terms of loan towards various projects on both sides of Yamuna Expressway undertaken by YEIDA.