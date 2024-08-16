Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.030.1266.6791.670.020.170.020.170.010.14