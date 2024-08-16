Virtualsoft Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.20% to Rs 1.08 croreNet Loss of Virtualsoft Systems reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.20% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.081.23 -12 OPM %-70.37-27.64 -PBDT-0.79-0.36 -119 PBT-0.79-0.36 -119 NP-0.59-0.29 -103
